Agreement, which still depends on formal approval in Parliament and the European Council, prohibits the export of material to countries outside the OECD. In 2020 alone, the bloc exported around 33 million tons of trash. The European Union (EU) will no longer be able to send its plastic waste to any country abroad, according to an agreement made this Friday (17/11) by representatives of the bloc. to put an end to the export of these wastes to poor countries.

The measure, which still needs to be formally approved by the European Parliament and the European Council, prohibits the export of plastic waste to countries outside the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), a group that brings together 38 countries, most of them rich countries in the Hemisphere. North – there is a period of two and a half years from the effective date of the agreement to implement the measure.

The agreement also provides for stricter rules for the export of these wastes to OECD countries – including greater monitoring and the obligation for prior notification and consent.

Tougher criteria will also apply to the export of waste in general, which can only be sent to countries outside the OECD if it is proven that it will be processed environmentally correct and in accordance with international labor standards. The European Commission will draw up a list of recipient countries for these wastes and update it every two years, according to the European Parliament.

The treaty, however, opens a loophole for the continued export of plastic waste to poor countries: five years after the new rules come into force, countries outside the OECD will be able to request import permits for this waste, as long as their national plastic waste industries waste management prove that they are capable of processing it properly.

The measure was announced by the European Parliament while the United Nations negotiates, in Kenya, a global treaty to reduce plastic pollution.

Less than a third of plastic discarded in Europe is recycled

In 2020 alone, according to the European Commission, the 27 EU member countries exported around 33 million tons of garbage. Much of it went to Turkey, but also to countries outside the OECD, such as India, Indonesia and Pakistan.

Most of the plastic that is discarded in Europe is incinerated; less than a third is recycled, and half of what is collected for recycling is exported to be processed in countries outside the bloc – activists have reported that part of what is sent abroad ends up in landfills and rivers.

According to EU data, global plastic production jumped from 1.5 million tons in 1950 to 359 million in 2018. The European Ecological Pact, the Green Deal, foresees the recycling, by 2030, of 55% of plastic packaging waste .

