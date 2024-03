European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen | Photo: EFE/RONALD WITTEK

The European Commission announced this Friday (1st) that it will transfer 50 million euros (R$268 million) next week to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), and that it will increase emergency support for Palestinians by 68 million euros (R$365 million) in 2024.

The Commission indicated in a statement that it will continue with the scheduled payments to UNRWA – which it did not suspend – after having assessed the situation following accusations made by Israel in January that implicate several members of the agency's team in the Hamas terrorist attacks that occurred in October 7th, and taking into account the measures adopted by the UN and the commitments required from the agency.

In this sense, he praised the investigation opened by the UN Office of Internal Oversight Services to clarify these serious accusations, as well as the fact that the United Nations created an independent analysis group led by former French minister Catherine Colonna to assess whether UNRWA is doing everything it can to ensure neutrality and respond to allegations of serious wrongdoing.

The Community Executive also reported that UNRWA is willing to ensure that a review of its personnel is carried out to confirm that they did not participate in the attacks and that new controls are implemented to mitigate these risks in the future, and that it has accepted an audit of the agency to be carried out by external experts appointed by the European Union (EU).

Lastly, he indicated that UNRWA has agreed to strengthen its internal investigations and governance department.

The Commission also stated that it confirmed this Friday with UNRWA its understanding on these points and that, on this basis, it will release the disbursement of a first installment of 50 million euros of the 82 million (R$ 440 million) it plans for the agency in 2024.

In addition to support for UNRWA, the Commission highlighted that it will allocate an additional €68 million in 2024 to support the Palestinian population across the region, which will be implemented through international partners such as the Red Cross and Red Crescent.

Brussels had already allocated 125 million euros (R$670 million) of humanitarian aid to the Palestinians until 2024.

“We stand with the Palestinian people in Gaza and the rest of the region. Innocent Palestinians should not have to pay the price for the crimes of the terrorist group Hamas,” Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in the statement.