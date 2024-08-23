The European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, said on Friday (23) that the European bloc will not recognize Nicolás Maduro as president of Venezuela until the electoral records are delivered and can be verified.

“Until we see a verifiable result, we will not recognize it,” stressed the head of European diplomacy, who expressed himself in this way after the Venezuelan Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ), controlled by Caracas, ratified Maduro as president, thus accepting the fraudulent results released by the Chavista National Electoral Council (CNE), even though the body had not released the electoral records, as demanded by the international community.

In a conversation with the press, Borrell insisted that “everyone has to be able to verify what the result of an election is”, something that “has not yet happened and we have practically lost hope that it will happen”.

The EU’s top official added that the bloc’s 27 member states are “at this moment” trying to establish a position on the issue and, if not finalised now, he announced that the position would be determined at next week’s Council of Foreign Ministers.

“We continue to say that we must prove this election result and, to date, we have not seen any proof. No one has seen the electoral records, which the National Electoral Council must show to demonstrate what this result is and, until we see a verifiable result, we will not recognize it,” he reiterated.

Venezuela’s Supreme Court of Justice, which is made up of judges linked to Chavismo, confirmed on Thursday (22) the official results of the July 28 elections, which proclaimed Maduro as the winner, which was branded as fraudulent inside and outside the country.

The opposition, which published more than 80% of the minutes online, claims that its candidate, Edmundo González Urrutia, was the winner by a wide margin.

Following the Supreme Court’s decision, González Urrutia urged the CNE to carry out an audit process with international observation of the results.