You will need an approved travel document to enter Schengen countries

The EU (European Union) will implement, from 2024, an electronic travel authorization system for those coming from countries outside the Schengen area and which today have a visa-free regime, like Brazil. According to the block, the so-called etias (acronym for European Travel Information and Authorization System) seeks to increase border security and digitally track travelers.

Before travelling, you will need to fill in a form and pay a fee of €7 (R$36.91 at current prices). Then you have to wait for approval to enter the area Schengena group of European nations that have abolished internal border controls among themselves (read below for the list of countries that will require the Etias from travellers).

Although they need to request the document, travelers under 18 or over 70 are exempt from paying the €7 fee.

Upon approval, the authorization will be valid for 3 years and can be used for short trips of up to 90 days. The permission is valid for those who enter the block for commercial, tourist, medical or transit purposes. Those wishing to work or study will need to issue the appropriate visa.

Having the Etias approved, however, does not mean that the traveler will be automatically admitted to the countries of space. Schengen. You will still need to go through immigration and present the requested documents.

Block authorities ask that the request be made in advance. According to site program, most applications are processed within 20 minutes, but authorization can take up to 30 days to be granted.

Read the list of countries that will require Etias to authorize entry for travelers: