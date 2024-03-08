A maritime corridor from the coasts of the Republic of Cyprusthe EU's “lighthouse” in the Eastern Mediterranean, to bring aid by sea to the Gaza Strip where the humanitarian situation, after more than four months of war waged by the Israeli armed forces, is catastrophic. The United Nations, according to various international media, has warned that a quarter of the population of the Strip, over half a million people, is one step away from starvation; the few humanitarian convoys that manage to enter are mobbed by people trying to get food, medicine and other means of subsistence that are lacking.

The president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyenfreshly appointed as Spitzenkandidatin at the EPP congress in Bucharest, flew yesterday to Larnaca, on the eastern coast of Cyprus, to meet the president Nikos Christodoulides and announce the forthcoming opening of a maritime humanitarian corridor, based in Larnaca, to deliver aid to Gaza in an attempt to alleviate an increasingly tragic situation for the civilian population. “The humanitarian situation in Gaza is terrible – said von der Leyen – with innocent Palestinian families and desperate children. Today in Gaza we are facing a humanitarian catastrophe.”What happens in the Middle East directly affects us as Europeans – said Christodoulides – the war beyond the sea is not a regional crisis of limited impact: a contagion of the crisis would have catastrophic consequences and we have the responsibility to act“.

Who participates in the operation

The European Commission, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Cyprus, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the USA are participating in the operation, the practical details of which are not entirely clear. they aim to deliver “additional quantities of humanitarian aid by sea” to the population, according to the joint statement released yesterday. The coast of the Strip is sandy, and a ship cannot land there, because it would remain stranded. Gaza has no ports, except the marina in Gaza City. The US has mooted the construction of a temporary port in Gaza, but von der Leyen did not give details, nor did he foresee questions from the press, limiting himself to statements.

Axios reports that the World Central Kitchen, an organization founded by chef José Andrés dedicated to preparing meals to be delivered to populations victims of disasters and specifically mentioned by von der Leyen, is working with the United Arab Emirates to deliver meals and food to Gaza starting from Larnaca using small boats and amphibious vehicles, capable of landing on the north coast of Gaza.

Tight deadlines for the opening of the corridor

The president announced from Cyprus a very tight deadline: “We are very close to the opening of the corridor, on Saturday or Sunday. I am very pleased to see a pilot operation being launched already today: the partnership that began with World Central Kitchen, who I want to thank wholeheartedly for their tireless and important work.” Commission spokespeople continued to defer to the Cypriot authorities for details, in the face of numerous questions from correspondents in Brussels asking when the humanitarian corridor could begin to allow the delivery of significant quantities of humanitarian aid.

The Commission “stands alongside the civilian population in Palestine”, spokeswoman Veerle Nuyts said during the press briefing in Brussels, without giving quantitative objectives. The problem is “getting aid to the Palestinian population”.

Aid to Gaza, the role of the EU

So far, EU aid is delivered to Gaza both through associations working in Palestine and via airlift: over 40 flights have been carried out, landing in Egypt and then by land through the Rafah crossing. Approximately 1,800 tons of aid arrived in the Strip this way. “But the needs are enormous,” said spokesman Balasz Ujvari, also because the number of trucks passing through the crossing is much lower than in the pre-war period. For the Cypriot president, the “unidirectional” maritime corridor from Larnaca to the coasts of Gaza aims to be “complementary to other routes, which include the Rafah crossing from Egypt and airdrops of aid from Jordan”.

The European Commission intends to explore “every possible avenue” to increase aid deliveries to Gaza. “As far as I know, the aid will go directly to Gaza,” said Balasz Ujvari, so it will not be landed in Egypt, but directly on the coasts of the Strip. How the operation will be implemented in practice, whether with small boats, amphibious vehicles or otherwise, has not been clarified by the Commission: “Of course we work with partner organizations and they will be involved in the operations,” Ujvari said, deferring to the Cypriot authorities for details.

For von der Leyen, the maritime corridor “can really make a difference to the situation of the Palestinian people. But, in parallel, our efforts to provide assistance to the Palestinians through all possible routes will continue. We will evaluate all options, including airdrops, if our humanitarian partners on the ground decide it would work.”

“EU perspective is a two-state solution”

The president took the opportunity, in Larnaca, to reiterate that for the EU “the prospect continues to consist of a two-state solution. This requires an immediate humanitarian pause, leading to a sustainable ceasefire. It is clear that there can be no forced displacement of Palestinians and no blockade of Gaza. But it is equally clear that Gaza cannot be a safe haven for terrorists. And that we will continue to demand the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages held by Hamas. Europe – she concluded – will continue to help build the momentum for this political horizon”.

A temporary port for Gaza? “Two months to be operational”

The construction and full operation of a temporary port in Gaza as hypothesized by the US, with a floating dock and causeway used to deliver crucial humanitarian aid, will take “at least a month or maybe two”, the press secretary said yesterday of the Pentagon, Major General Patrick Ryder. Ryder also said construction will likely require up to 1,000 U.S. military personnel to complete.

How will it work? According to CNN, the maritime corridor will be used by multiple nations, but the floating dock off the coast of Gaza will be operated by the US government and will be built by US military personnel, including Navy and Army personnel. The pier will allow ships to unload aid, which will then be transported across a causeway to Gaza also built by the US military. The United States – explain officials interviewed by CNN – are still trying to determine who could be on the other side of the causeway to receive the aid and distribute it within the Strip.

How was it developed? According to a source told by CNN who is “familiar” with the planning, the temporary port plan was developed in part by an organization called Fogbow, which is an advisory group made up of former military personnel, United Nations, USAID and CIA personnel. .

Meanwhile, in his speech on Thursday, US President Joe Biden promised that “no US agents will be on the ground”. And when reporters insisted on Friday who would ensure the security of the port, Biden said it would be the Israelis.