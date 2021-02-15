EU What will the money coming to Finland from the EU recovery package be used for? Matti Vanhanen talks about the progress of the design, live broadcast at 10 am

Recovery money is intended to boost innovation, productivity and economic growth.

Finland is receiving € 2.7 billion in grants from the EU Recovery Package.

Where is the money put? The Treasury minister Matti Vanhanen (center) tells us today, Monday, how preparations for their use are progressing.

HS shows a live broadcast of the press conference starting at 10 a.m.

With recovery money is intended to accelerate renewal, productivity and economic growth. In Finland, the use of money is already aligned among other things, that they are used to support the green transition to economic restructuring and to mitigate climate change.

In November, Vanhanen said In an interview with HS also, where the money is not spent: it does not go to rail, road and cycle projects in different regions.

“This package is not the tool to mobilize such projects. All the money would go to these projects. Their viability needs to be proven other than through this package, ”he said.

Finland pays the recovery package to other EU countries is estimated at just under € 4 billion over 30 years. The package was made for the economic recovery of EU countries devastated by the corona crisis.

The recovery package has aroused strong criticism in Finland, especially in the opposition.

The Basic Finns, the Christian Democrats and the Movement Now have left it intermediate question, which will be discussed in Parliament tomorrow, Tuesday. The Coalition has left their own intermediate question.