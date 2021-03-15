EU What is EU recovery money used for in Finland? Live broadcast of the press conference at approximately 2 p.m.

There have already been four priorities for spending money: green transition, digitalisation, employment and skills, and social and health services.

The Treasury minister Matti Vanhanen (Central) and other ministers will tell on Monday how Finland intends to use EU recovery funds.

Finland is receiving 2.7 billion euros in grants from the EU’s recovery package. Finland’s contribution to the package is EUR 6.6 billion in 2028–2058.

More detailed information on the applications is now to be obtained.

Everyone EU countries must submit a national recovery and recovery plan in order to receive funding from the EU’s recovery and recovery facility.

In addition to Vanhanen, the plan will be presented at a press conference by the Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari (sd), Minister for the Environment and Climate Krista Mikkonen (green), Minister of Education Jussi Saramo (left) and the Minister of Justice Anna-Maja Henriksson (r).