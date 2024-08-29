EU, Weber: “I want to see Italy among the countries that lead Europe”

Yesterday’s meeting at Chigi Palace between the EPP leader Manfred Weber and the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Melons has in fact given the green light to Raffaele Fitto as European Commissionerbut not only. Weber forcefully reiterated Italy’s weight in the EU and did so with a comparison that cannot be ignored and that increases hopes for a success across the board for Meloninot only the commissioner of weight but also the Executive Vice-Presidency with strong delegations. “The structure of the EU Commission – Weber tells Il Corriere della Sera – is in the hands of Ursula of der Leyen. Italy is one of the most important countriesMeloni and Tajani got many votes in the European elections, unlike Macron and Scholz who came out as the big losers. I support the attribution of a strong role for Italy. I I want to see Italy among the countries that lead the Union and that is why I am here. My party, which is Tusk’s, won the elections. We are the only centrist force that has increased the number of parliamentarians, even compared to socialists and liberals. It is up to us to define the agenda of the contents”.

Weber then focuses on the role of Melons in the EU: “Compared to two years ago – the EPP leader continues to Il Corriere – the perception that we have in Europe of Giorgia Meloni is that she has changed considerably and that Tajani has contributed a lot. Now she is respected as prime ministerhis centre-right government is seen as pro-European, a credible government that is trying to solve the problems. For me as the leader of the EPP it is impossible to ignore or isolate Italy. It is a central country in Europe, one of the founding fathers. In Italy there is a pro-European population, there is no party that wants to leave the euro as in other countries. I will always work to include Italy in the decision-making process“. Weber also speaks openly about Fitto. “We are waiting for the decisions of the Italian government. Fitto is a very good friend of mine, a strong defender of Italy’s interests, a responsible and very prepared person“.