The European Union (EU) Interior Commissioner, Ylva Johansson, gave an interview this Tuesday (5), after a meeting in Brussels, about the increase in terrorist attacks in the bloc | Photo: Reproduction/EFE Agency

The European Union (EU) Interior Commissioner, Ylva Johansson, warned this Tuesday (5) of a “high risk” of attacks in the bloc’s countries during Christmas, due to the polarization in European society caused by the war between Israel and Hamas.

“With the war between Israel and Hamas and the polarization it causes in our society, with the arrival of the Christmas season there is a huge risk of terrorist attacks in the European Union, as we saw recently in Paris,” Johansson told reporters upon arriving at a meeting of the European Council of Interior Ministers.

The risk of attacks, such as the one that claimed the life of a German tourist and injured two more people in the center of Paris, was one of the topics on the agenda of the meeting held in Brussels.

Questioned later at a press conference alongside Spain’s Interior Minister, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, Johansson highlighted that the level of terrorist threat is “a national competence” and that “many member countries currently have it at a higher level.” . “This leads me to conclude that yes, the threat is greater now than it was before,” the commissioner added.

She emphasized that “anti-Semitic and anti-Islamic rhetoric is increasing dramatically, as is disinformation,” which makes the threat of bombings “significant.”

Since the beginning of the conflict in the Middle East, on October 7, several European countries have recorded incidents of anti-Semitism, such as Germany, Sweden and France.