Washington DC, United States.- A senior EU official warned Elon Musk, owner of the X network, on Monday of the tycoon’s legal obligation to prevent the possible dissemination of harmful content on his platform, hours before a live interview with presidential candidate Donald Trump.

In a letter to Musk, European Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton recalled that the interview will be “accessible to EU users” and for that reason “we are monitoring the potential risks in the EU associated with the dissemination of content that may involve violence, hatred and racism.”

The X network has become the centre of a bitter controversy in recent weeks for allowing the dissemination of false information and material seen as encouraging violence amid street unrest sparked by far-right groups in the United Kingdom.

The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, is already conducting an investigation into the adaptation of X’s operating rules to the Digital Services Act (DSA), which regulates the operation of platforms in the EU.

Breton therefore warned Musk that “any negative effect of illegal content on X in the EU (…) may be relevant in the context of the current procedure.”

“My team and I will remain extremely vigilant to any evidence pointing to LSD violations and will not hesitate to make full use of our tools, including by adopting provisional measures,” Breton warned.

Musk bought the network then called Twitter in 2022 and initiated major reforms to the application. On the network, renamed “X”, Musk has about 193 million followers.

One of the EU’s complaints about Musk and X is that the billionaire has virtually disabled internal moderation mechanisms to prevent the spread of conspiracy theories and false information.