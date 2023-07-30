How did you feel about the content of this article?

The High Representative for Foreign Affairs of the European Union (EU), Josep Borrell | Photo: EFE/EPA/OLIVIER MATTHYS

The High Representative for Foreign Affairs of the European Union (EU), Josep Borrell, warned this Saturday (29) that the European bloc will never recognize the authorities resulting from the coup d’état that took place last Wednesday (26) in Niger and announced the suspension of cooperation between the EU and the African country on security matters.

“The European Union does not and will not recognize the authorities resulting from the coup d’état in Niger. The President [Mohamed] Bazoum was democratically elected, and therefore remains Niger’s only legitimate president,” Borrell said in a statement on behalf of the EU.

The head of European diplomacy warned that the “unacceptable attack on the integrity of the institutions” of the African country will have “consequences for the association and cooperation” between the European Union and Niger.

In this sense, he indicated that “despite the immediate cessation of budget support, all cooperation activities in the field of security are also suspended without a deadline to be reactivated and with immediate effect”.

For the EU, Bazoum’s release “must be unconditional and without delay” and the coup-plotting authorities must guarantee the safety of the ousted president and his family.

Regarding the announcement by the coup leaders involving the suspension of the Constitution of the African country and the dissolution of democratic institutions, Borrell stated that this “involves the State and the people of Niger, whose peace, stability and security must be preserved”.

The European Union reiterated its calls for “the full and complete restoration, without delay, of the constitutional order” and endorsed the declarations of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and its two African and international partners in this regard.

Borrell said that during this weekend the EU will continue contacts “to achieve this result”.

In addition, he warned that the European bloc is ready “to support future ECOWAS decisions, including the adoption of sanctions”.