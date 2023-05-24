For the EU, Italy does not meet the deficit criteria: the warning goes to the Pnrr and the tax reform

According to the EU Commission, Italy does not satisfy the deficit criterion. This was stated by the European executive in the spring package according to which Italy presents “excessive macroeconomic imbalances due to the high public debt, the weak growth of productivity, in a context of fragility of the labor market and some weaknesses in the financial markets, which have cross-border relevance”. Furthermore, banks are still significantly exposed to the sovereign debt. Together with Italy, on the basis of 2022 data, 13 other countries do not meet the parameters, including France and Finland.

“Italy’s long-standing vulnerabilities have eased somewhat in recent years – continues the note from Brussels – but remain significant and are not expected to be resolved quickly”. The EU Commission also recommends that Italy “ensure effective governance and strengthen administrative capacityparticularly at the sub-national level, to enable continuous, rapid and consistent implementation of the Plan for recovery and resilience“. For the Pnrr, our country has so far received 42 billion euros for the first two installments, while the third request is still being evaluated. The plan is “temporary in nature” and expires in 2026, it is therefore “essential” to implement “fully” the Pnrr.

But in addition to the Pnrr front, the EU insists in particular on that tax, as well as on accelerating renewables and reducing dependence on fossil fuels. In the recommendations provided by the EU executive to Italy, it is asked to ensure a prudent fiscal policy and to curb the growth of current spending a ceiling of 1.3% in 2024. it calls for “further reduce taxes on labour And make the tax system more efficient adopting and duly implementing the enabling law on tax reform, preserving the progressivity of the tax system”. This last point is a substantial “no to the flat tax“.

