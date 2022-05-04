The European Union wants a total ban on Russian oil. Crude oil imports must stop within six months and refined oil imports by the end of the year. This was announced by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, in the European Parliament this morning.

The oil embargo is part of the sixth package of sanctions by the EU to punish Russia for the war in Ukraine, in the hopes of destroying Russia’s war machinery. An import ban for coal had already been announced earlier. A ban on Russian gas could be the next step. European leaders agreed at a summit in Versailles in early March to end dependence on fossil fuels from Russia.

The oil embargo is being introduced slowly to give countries time to tap into alternative sources and to minimize disruption to the energy market. Ultimately, said von der Leyen, Ukraine is best served by a strong European economy.

Transitional period

The sanctions package is a Commission proposal and has yet to be approved by the Member States. Hungary and Slovakia are opposing an embargo because they see little opportunity to get rid of Russian oil quickly. In Brussels it was assumed that a solution would be found for those countries, possibly by granting them a longer transition period.

The embargo will undoubtedly also affect the European economy. It is also not inconceivable that Russia will strike back by turning off the gas tap for a large number of countries. Last week, the supply of gas to Poland and Bulgaria was already stopped.

The oil price immediately rose 2 percent this morning and is now 37.5 percent higher than at the beginning of the year. Economists expect the price to rise further. The EU imported 15 million barrels of oil per day last year, 3.5 million of which came from Russia. That was, at lower prices than today, a bill of 88 billion euros.

“Let’s be clear,” said von der Leyen, “it won’t be easy because some countries are highly dependent on Russian oil, but we have to do it. Putin must pay a high price for his barbaric aggression.”

In addition to the embargo, three more Russian banks are also being disconnected from the international payment system Swift. These are systemic banks, including Sberbank, one of the largest banks in Russia, which alone accounts for 37 percent of the market.

Senior military officers responsible for war crimes in Butha and the siege of the southern port city of Mariupol are put on a sanction list and three Russian state broadcasters, acting as propaganda channels for the Kremlin, are banned from the EU. There will also be a ban on the provision of consultancy services to Russian companies.

Sberbank is one of the largest banks in Russia and, according to the European Commission’s plan, will be uncoupled from the international payment system Swift.

EU Marshall Plan

Von der Leyen also looked a little further into the future. She announced that the EU wants to support Ukraine with short-term financial aid and with a major reconstruction program by the time the war is over. “We want Ukraine to win this war,” she said, but it is important to start thinking about reconstruction now. Ukraine’s economy is expected to shrink by 35 to 50 percent this year. The IMF estimates that Kiev needs 5 billion euros per month to run the government and pay salaries.

In the long run, Ukraine needs hundreds of billions. Von der Leyen promised an ambitious recovery program that will allow Ukraine to build an economy by EU standards. Ultimately, such a reconstruction could pave the way for EU membership. Brussels think tanks have proposed an EU Marshall Plan, modeled on the support the United States gave to Europe after the Second World War.