According to the EU, there is too much subsidy for the Chinese EV. They should probably tackle that head on.

Europe is a bit of a strange phenomenon. While everyone in the United States of America or the United Kingdom feels, er, united with the leader (or is strongly against it), this is much less so in Europe. Because it may be that you don’t know who Ursula van der Leyen is.

That is the overlord of the EU and therefore a kind of leader of this continent. Now the EU is often a business matter, where it determines how much CO2 cars can emit and how much electricity vacuum cleaners can use. The iPhone 15, unveiled yesterday, also has EU influences: the USB-C cable has become mandatory. Despite this, the EU’s press room is filled with tumble weed and a great void. it’s not really sexy what happens there. That doesn’t mean it isn’t interesting, because sometimes it is!

Subsidy for Chinese EVs

Van der Leyen recently gave her speech from the throne. And it turns out that Van der Leyen is very satisfied with Van der Leyen. She prides herself on the fact that 90% of the plans have been converted into policy. That must be a pleasant working environment if you can work so decisively. By the way, the European Parliament sees it differently, with a different calculation they arrive at 68%, but a knee jerk (or @amghans) who pays attention to that.

But in her speech in Strasbourg, car-related things also happened, which you can now see directly in front of you. Even though Van der Leyen is praised for his climate neutrality policy, there is a sting. These are electric cars from China. According to the European Commission, there is a chance that the Chinese car industry will receive subsidies to sell cars below cost price. This creates unfair competition, because European car manufacturers do not receive those subsidies.

Market is flooded

According to Van der Leyen, the world is ‘flooded’ with cheap Chinese electric cars. Now we have to conclude that there are also a lot of new Chinese car brands in the Netherlands that sell EVs, but they are not very cheap yet, to be honest. It is remarkable that it is announced that they will investigate whether subsidies will be provided and that this is already confirmed in the speech.

Of course, it is all political, because the two largest and most important European countries do not agree on it. Germany wants nothing to happen. The German car industry is very closely intertwined with the Chinese one. Think of the many joint ventures and suppliers. France actually insisted on more controls. Logically, they are more closely linked to American industry.

