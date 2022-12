Russian soldiers in Donetsk region: according to pro-Moscow mayor, attack on local government headquarters was carried out with American-made missile 🇧🇷 Photo: EFE/EPA/ALESSANDRO GUERRA

The Ukrainian presidency celebrated this Wednesday (30) the European Union’s proposal to work on the creation of a special court to try Russia’s crimes in Ukraine. “This is exactly what we have been proposing for a long time,” the chief of staff of the Ukrainian presidency, Andriy Yermak, greeted in Telegram.

“We are ready to start working with the international community to gain the broadest possible international support for this specialized court,” said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The EU executive also proposed a plan to seize frozen Russian assets in response to the February invasion of Ukraine. “We blocked 300 billion euros in reserves of the Central Bank of Russia and froze 19 billion euros of Russian oligarchs”, highlighted the president of the Commission.