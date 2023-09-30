This way, agents across the border will have a better idea of ​​what kind of antics you have already done.

We live in the European Union, but in many areas legislation and regulations are regulated individually per country. For example, you have BPM in the Netherlands, but not in Germany. And we have sky-high fuel taxes in the Netherlands, but not in neighboring countries. You can continue like this for a while.

There is also not much coordination at European level in the field of driving licenses. An officer who stops you in France has no idea of ​​any violations you may have committed in the Netherlands. The European Union wants to change that.

Penalty points driving license EU

The EU has pitched an idea to the Committee on Transport and Tourism (TRAN). The question: can’t there be a driving license system for the entire European Union? The system must, among other things, make it possible for penalty points to apply throughout the Union.

So if you commit a speeding violation in, for example, France or Belgium, this can result in penalty points. You take those points with you to the Netherlands. A kind of savings system, but one you may not be looking forward to. In this case, definitely don’t save them all!

The idea behind it is simple. Tackling incorrect driving behavior of motorists at European level. European countries can currently exchange information with each other, but the information varies considerably per country. Nieuwsmotor.nl reports on this

In the Netherlands we already work with a points driving license. Our system is aimed at preventing drunk driving. In addition, penalty points also apply for the beginner’s driver’s license. Dangerous or reckless driving can earn a novice driver penalty points, allowing the police to more quickly confiscate a driver’s license in the event of a repeat offense. However, this is a Dutch system. Europe would like to see a single points system for driving licenses throughout the EU so that the Member States can work together better in this area.

Example

Example. You howl like a complete idiot over mountain passes in the Alps. The French police stop you and you get a penalty point, in addition to a usual fine for the speeding violation. You take the penalty point home with you. If you drive like crazy in the Netherlands and the police stop you, they can then see that you had already collected a penalty point during the crazy ride in the Alps. This means you can lose your driver’s license more quickly.

Whether this new system will actually come to fruition remains to be seen. The Member States must also be enthusiastic about it and implementation could undoubtedly take years.

