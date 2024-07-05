Earthquake in the European right. Vox leaves the ECR, the conservative group in the European Parliament, and joins the “Patriots for Europe”, the new group formed by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. The Spanish far-right party announced it in a note, in which among other things it “expresses its friendship to Giorgia Meloni”president of the Conservative group, and «to Fdi». «Giorgia Meloni will always be a member, a friend and an ally of Vox», reads the party’s note, which thanks the Polish party Pis, «which has been at the forefront of the struggle of patriots in Europe».

Vox leader Santiago Abascal announced his party’s entry into the “Patriots for Europe”, which brings together “a large part of the parties that are protagonists of the alternative to the consensus of the populars, the socialists and the far left in Brussels”. In the last European elections, the Spanish party doubled its seats, going from three to six.

ECR down to 78 members

At this point, the ECR group drops from 84 members to 78. The lead over Renew is narrowing, which currently has 76 members, but liberal sources speak of “a new entry in the next few days”. It is more difficult to predict the exact composition of the new Patriots for Europe group that will be formed on Monday morning. The composition will depend on whether Identity and Democracy survives as a separate group from the Orbanians. But if the new Patriots group were to merge with that of ID, the formation, also adding those who have already announced their interest in joining Patriots for Europe (Fidesz, Ano, FPO, Chega, Vox and Lega), would reach 79 seats, placing it just behind the podium of the groups in the EP.