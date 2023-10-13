The vote by European Union member states on the use of glyphosate has not produced a clear outcome. That reports the European Commission on Friday. Member states had to decide whether the use of the controversial pesticide glyphosate will remain permitted in the EU for at least another ten years. The vote did not produce a large majority for or against the extension.

A qualified majority is required for a final decision on the use of glyphosate. This means that 55 percent of the Member States and 65 percent of the European population are represented in the outcome, be it for or against. The member states will vote again within a month. If there is no clear outcome after that vote, the European Commission will make a decision. Outgoing Minister Piet Adema (Agriculture, Christian Union), who can vote on behalf of the Netherlands, abstained from voting on Friday, according to the ANP news agency. A majority in the House of Representatives demanded that he vote against the extension, but the minister did not want to comply.

Glyphosate is a commonly used weedkiller in agriculture. Researchers believe the pesticide is carcinogenic and may cause Parkinson’s disease. It would also be harmful to some animal species, such as bees. Because bees are important pollinators, scientists warn, glyphosate could harm biodiversity. However, the European Commission says it does not see enough evidence for the possible risks and therefore does not want to ban the drug.