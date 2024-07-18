Ursula von der Leyen made it only thanks to the Greens. She was re-elected President of the European Commission for a second term, from 2024 to 2029. She obtained 401 votes in the plenary session in Strasbourg, exactly the sum of the EPP, S&D and Renew, her formal majority, so much so that the head of the Forza Italia delegation Fulvio Martusciello played with it, provocatively claiming that the majority was “compact”, neutralizing a few snipers “among the Socialists” with the votes of the ECR. The Czechs of the ODS and the Belgians of the N-VA should have voted for her.

In reality, the number of votes is misleading. Many Green MEPs, presumably 43 (the vote was by secret ballot), supported her: there were 52 in the Chamber. Ignazio Marino was missing, absent with justification due to illness. Von der Leyen needed at least 360 votes to be elected: according to what we learn from parliamentary sources in Strasbourg, nine green MEPs should not have voted for her, which brings the Greens’ count for von der Leyen to 43. Without these 43 votes, she would have been down by two votes, at 358. The Greens publicly announced their support for von der Leyen shortly before the vote. In short, without the support of the greens, von der Leyen would not have been re-elected, due to the numerous snipers nestled within the majority, who are at home in Strasbourg. According to a very conservative calculation, there were at least 24, but probably many more.

Already in 2019, the president, then in the crosshairs of the Chamber because pulled out of the hat by Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron, passed by just nine votes, only thanks to the M5S, the Polish Pis and Viktor Orban’s Fidesz. The Greens, who lost many seats after the last European elections, were decisive for her re-election, so much so that von der Leyen publicly expressed gratitude to the environmental group, saying that it is a “good sign” that in the end they decided to support her.

The no of Fdi

Those who did not vote for it, however, were the Brothers of Italy. The news of their vote against, however, leaked from sources in the ECR, the group to which they belong, not from Fdi. The decision to vote against had probably already been made a few hours earlier. In one of the last ECR meetings before the vote, a transcript seen by Adnkronos reports, it was observed that with von der Leyen there was a “strong personalization of the role” of the President of the Commission, for the “first time”, which is “the result of an institutional distortion”, given that the Commission is an “executive body”, whose president is “indicated by the governments”, who “treat their commissioners”. The reasoning in the transcript ends with a “Meloni against”.

ECR co-president Nicola Procaccini explained that von der Leyen had moved too far towards the Greens and that they could not support her. Procaccini, apologizing to those who had followed him for days to try to understand how Fdi would have voted, explained the reasons for the choice, after the vote: “Normally we put our hats on victories – he said – we are the ones who do the opposite, in the sense that we honestly admit to having voted differently, to having voted against” von der Leyen’s re-election. “On the other hand – he added – we remain who we are: moderate in tone, but extremely firm in principles. For us, voting in favor of von der Leyen would have meant going against some of our principles”. Procaccini said he was confident that the vote against will not have negative repercussions on the role that the Italian commissioner will assume in von der Leyen II.

For the head of delegation Carlo Fidanza, who like Procaccini resisted reporters for days, the vote against the re-election of Ursula von der Leyen expressed in Strasbourg by the MEPs of Fdi is “consistent” with the abstention of the president in the European Council of Giorgia Meloni at the end of June.

“Today, since it made no sense to abstain,” he explained, “we believed that the natural consequence was a vote against, because after the European Council we continued on that path, even this morning, with an intervention by the president that was shifted even further to the left, with the clear desire to ensure a majority with the support of the Greens, who in fact confirmed and guaranteed it. Based on what we said during the election campaign, it was difficult to imagine that Fratelli d’Italia would join a majority that includes Socialists and Greens.”

Even the Five Stars, who were decisive in 2019 for von der Leyen’s first election, voted against. The head of the delegation Pasquale Tridico called von der Leyen’s programmatic speech “the book of dreams”. The League, which is in the Patriots group, voted against von der Leyen, but it had been known for months. In favor were the PD, Forza Italia (Martusciello even showed the ballot paper), and probably the Italian Greens.

Von der Leyen’s speech

Von der Leyen’s speech before the vote had three politically qualifying points. The first was the passage on the visit of the current president of the EU Council, Viktor Orban, to Moscow. The president was very harsh: “It was not a peace mission – she said – it was nothing but an appeasement mission”. It is an explicit reference to the policy conducted by Great Britain and France in the 1930s, in the vain attempt to appease Adolf Hitler with repeated concessions.

The second was the passage on the war in the Middle East. The president has been on a clearly pro-Israeli position since October 7, 2023, also because of her nationality. This orientation, which has since softened over the months, has alienated her from many sympathies, especially among the Renew Liberals, in particular among the Irish, who for historical reasons have a strong empathy towards the Palestinian people. There are six Irish Liberals in Parliament, not a few: they were all inclined to vote against her. According to parliamentary sources, a targeted effort was done to recover them, one by one. Von der Leyen was informed that a passage on the war would help. And that passage arrived: the “bloodshed”, the “massacre in Gaza must end now”, said the president.

A third politically ‘high’ passage was the one dedicated to the defense of Europe from those who want to destroy its roots. “I will never stand by and watch – she assured MEPs – while it is torn to pieces from within or from without. I will never allow the extreme polarization of our societies to be accepted. And I will never accept demagogues and extremists destroying our European way of life. And today I am here, ready to lead this fight with all the democratic forces present in this Chamber”. In this way, and by ensuring that the objectives of the Green Deal will be pursued (and strengthened), von der Leyen earned her reconfirmation, thanks to the votes of the Greens.

The German politician who has Europe in her DNA (she was born in Ixelles, one of the municipalities of Brussels), already the first female president of the Commission, thus becomes the fourth president of the executive to exercise her function for more than one mandate. Before her, only another German had held the position, Walter Hallstein, also from the CDU, the first president of the Commission, for two mandates, from 1958 to 1967. Then a Frenchman, Jacques Delors, for three mandates, from 1986 to 1994. And finally a Portuguese, José Manuel Durao Barroso, for two mandates (2004-2014). Meanwhile, from Blenheim Palace, in Oxfordshire, the president of the European Council Charles Michel has been tweeting all day about the European Political Community. As of 7:36 p.m., there is still a congratulatory tweet to the president, re-elected shortly after 2 p.m.