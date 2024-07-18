Today In Strasbourg, Ursula von der Leyen is playing for re-election and the European Union a good part of its international credibility. In the early morning, the guidelines for the next Commission will arrive on the table of the political groups; then the president will speak, candidate to succeed herself for another five years. After that there will be a break and the groups will meet, to decide how to vote. From 13:00, the MEPs will vote, by secret ballot. The results will be announced in the early afternoon.

The 361 Threshold and the Sniper Nightmare

To be elected, von der Leyen will need to obtain at least 361 votes. On paper she has 401, the sum of the EPP, S&D and Renew, but a sniper rate of 10-15% is estimated. Consequently, if she wants to be re-elected, she must broaden her voting base. The main suspects are the Greens/EFA, who have given strong signals of willingness to vote for the ‘mother’ of the Green Deal. Officially, however, the ecologists will decide only today, based on the guidelines and what von der Leyen will say. The Greens continue to push for the majority to be formally extended to them too, in view of the next parliamentary steps, because a majority of four hundred deputies is too fragile, in their opinion, to withstand all the tests that await the EU. The most dubious delegation among the ecologists is the French one, who might not vote for it.

Unknown Ecr

In the ECR, which will go in no particular order, the Flemish N-VA and the Czech ODS seem inclined to vote for her. While the Poles of Pis will certainly not vote for her, as former Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said yesterday, the Brothers of Italy have so far maintained absolute secrecy: even yesterday the co-president of the ECR Nicola Procaccini repeated that there has not yet been a decision. And, even if there were, it would most likely not be communicated before. An MEP from Fdi, on the promise of anonymity, predicts that it will be “hard” to vote for von der Leyen, if she continues to follow the “Greens” line and if she does not want to make agreements. But it is no mystery that Giorgia Meloni will decide, so we will have to wait.

The appointment of Antonella Sberna, of Fdi, as vice president of the Parliament, which took place on Tuesday, is an ‘inclusive’ signal towards Meloni’s party. The Ecr had already broken the ‘cordon sanitaire’ for some time: since 2022 it has had a vice president, the Latvian Roberts Zile, who was re-elected, but Sberna is the first vice president of the Chamber who comes from the Brothers of Italy, a party that now has 24 MEPs. There is a precedent ‘in the area’, Roberta Angelilli, formerly in the National Alliance, who however was elected in 2009 with the People of Freedom (EPP group) and became vice president of the Chamber in the same year.

The Italian votes

Among the Italians, the Five Stars, who have just joined the Left group after five years of purgatory among the Non-Inscrits, should vote against, like the rest of the group. The League, in the Patriots, is also against. Five years ago, in July 2019, Matteo Salvini’s party voted against von der Leyen, while the Five Stars voted in favor, a split that marked the beginning of the end of Conte Uno. Among the Socialists, the PD will vote in favor, said the vice president of the Chamber Pina Picierno, according to whom there will be “no” snipers among the Dems and probably few even in the ranks of the Socialists. “I don’t know if it will be the same in other groups,” she added.

Dropouts and stomach aches, some say no

Liberals and EPP should vote in favor of the candidate, but there is the unknown of how many snipers there will be. That the president is not very popular in her party, where some consider her too left-wing, has not been a mystery since the Bucharest congress in March, when von der Leyen was nominated Spitzenkandidatin with several defections. It is known that the Irish Liberals, 6, will not vote for her, due to the clearly pro-Israel positions adopted since the beginning of the war in Gaza. The Germans of the FDP are also perplexed. Among the Populars, stomach aches are reported among the French, Austrians and Slovenians.

The Commission’s line

The guidelines for the next Commission, some of which can be deduced from what von der Leyen said to both the Left and the Conservatives, will be read very carefully by the groups, including the Greens. On some key points, such as migration, von der Leyen will have to find a balance, so as not to displease anyone, but it will not be easy. While the President of the Parliament can move to the right and left with relative ease, the President of the Commission has the legislative initiative, decides the laws, so there are limits to the ecumenism she can flaunt. So much so that on the Green Deal at the ECR she only conceded that it will be “pragmatic” and “technologically open”.

Meanwhile, a blow to von der Leyen came from the EU Court, which established, in two rulings, that her Commission went too far in ‘whitewashing’ the purchase contracts signed with pharmaceutical companies in 2020-21 for anti-Covid vaccines. The EU executive attempted to parry the broadside from Luxembourg in the media, claiming that the Court had agreed with it on the vast majority of points. But the rulings contradict this version: the Commission was ordered in both cases to pay the legal costs, in one case because it was “unsuccessful” on “the essential” of the case.

Strictly speaking, this is not the so-called Pfizergate, which concerned the text messages that von der Leyen exchanged with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla at the time of the contract negotiations (a lawsuit filed by the New York Times is pending in the Court of Justice), but a censorship of the very poor transparency with which the Commission has managed the entire chapter on anti-Covid vaccines. It has not only censored the contracts, but also the minutes of the steering committee on vaccines, in a very extensive way. Dutch MEP Kim van Sparrentak, of the Greens, among the promoters of one of the two lawsuits against the omissions, underlined the importance of transparency, “fundamental in the fight against vaccine skepticism”.

The Ukraine Chapter

In the meantime, yesterday a resolution on the need to support Ukraine, at war against the Russian invader, was voted by majority in Strasbourg. The ECR, with Brothers of Italy, voted in favor (the text also bears the signature of co-president Nicola Procaccini), confirming the pro-Kiev line of Meloni’s party. There were various attempts at distinctions in the amendments, in particular by Fdi regarding the part that condemns the actions of Viktor Orban, the rotating president of the EU Council.

In any case, the amendments were rejected and the text passed unchanged, even in the part that calls for removing restrictions on the use of weapons sent to Ukraine in Russian territory. This resolution also sees Fratelli d’Italia firmly inserted within the perimeter of the Atlanticist and pro-Kiev majority, but it is too early to draw conclusions about the vote on von der Leyen. Snipers permitting, if the politics born in Ixelles have collected at least 361 votes, she will be president of the Commission for another five years. Otherwise, the European Council will have to find another candidate within a month. Many predict that, in this second case, an institutional crisis with unpredictable outcomes would erupt. It is difficult for the European Parliament to want to take on such a responsibility. But there are 720 MEPs, each one thinks with his own head and the vote is secret, so a certain answer will only be had tomorrow, shortly before 3 pm, when the outcome of the vote should be announced.