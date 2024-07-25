The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen sent a letter this morning to the 27 member states asking them to indicate “the names of the candidates for the post of commissioner”. His spokesperson made this known, specifying that the deadline for governments to respond is set for August 30.

Tajani: “Fitto more suitable to be commissioner, but no reshuffles on the horizon”

Will Italy be able to get a commissioner of weight in Europe despite Giorgia Meloni’s no to Ursula von der Leyen’s encore? “I absolutely believe so,” said Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani to RTL. Raffaele Fitto “would be an excellent candidate, we will discuss it within the government, he knows the European institutions well,” therefore he has “what it takes to be a good commissioner and not just an intern.” Fitto “is the most suitable, but I don’t see any reshuffles on the horizon,” he made clear. “I imagine the responsibilities will be distributed, but I don’t see any reshuffles or problems for the majority.”