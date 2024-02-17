EU | Von der Leyen would like a defense commissioner for the EU

According to Von der Leyen, it would be good to choose a defense commissioner from an eastern member state of the Union.

of the EU Commission chairman Ursula von der Leyen says he wants a new defense commissioner in the EU Commission.

Von der Leyen said at the Munich Security Conference that he would like to appoint a new commissioner if he himself is also the president of the next commission after the EU elections.

Von der Leyen also made it clear that it would be good to choose a person from one of the eastern member states of the Union as defense commissioner.