EU, Ursula von der Leyen wants Draghi to lead the Global Gateway to compete against China

Super Mario is about to make its return. Ursula von der Leyen has made his name: he wants the former Italian prime minister to lead the Global Gatewaythe new European project for (physical and digital) infrastructures on a global scale, with an initial budget of 300 billion, to compete with the Belt and Road Initiativethe new Silk Road.

The aim is to create a network of infrastructures and connections to reduce the European dependence on China, but also the Chinese influence in the rest of the world, especially in less developed countries. The indiscretion was launched by the German business newspaper Handelsblattwhich underlines how several European states would see in Dragons the ideal candidate to lead this important new European challenge.

But the indiscretion of a European assignment by Mario Draghi it’s not entirely new. Noah BarkinManaging director of the research and consultancy group Rhodium Groupspoke about it in his newsletter at the beginning of January, sharing the need to appoint a competent leader to relaunch the infrastructure plan Global Gatewaywhich wants to develop connections with the countries of Africa, Asia and South America.

Presented by Ursula von der Leyen in 2021 with the aim not only of contributing to the fight against climate changes and to the improvement of health systemsbut also and to strengthen the competitiveness and security of supply chains global, the EU and European states, between 2021 and 2027, will mobilize up to 300 billion in 4 key sectors: digital technologies; climate and energy; transport; healthcare; education and research.

The strategy will be implemented through a Team Europe approach, bringing together the EU and member states with their development and financial institutions, including the European Investment Bank (Bei) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). But the aim is also to mobilize the private sector.

Subscribe to the newsletter

