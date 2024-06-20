EU, with an operational vice-president in Italy everything changes. That’s why von der Leyen trembles

The informal meeting on Monday evening at Brussels among the 27 leaders of European countries seemed to have resolved the last knots on the encore of von der Leyen at the Commission, but all things considered, things are no longer like that. After the rudeness to the Italian prime minister Melonspractically isolated from the discussion, the President of the Commission risks lose the external support of the conservativesEcr could decide to turn its back on it and at that point the pact between popular, socialist and liberal, may no longer be enough for his encore, also considering the snipers ready to strike at the European Parliament. Ursula von der Leyen – they argue among Meloni’s staff and Il Corriere della Sera reports it – will have it anyway need the votes of the European Conservativestherefore of the party that Meloni leads, on many dossiers and for five years.

His majority in fact – continues Il Corriere – it is anyway narrow and subject to that flexibility which characterizes all the legislatures of the Union. But there’s more. At the moment it is only a hypothesis, but one which has been debated and which is to come caressed also by virtue of one belief: if for someone a similar decision as isolation in Europe it would weaken Italy in the second phase, the one in which the individual Commissioners with their respective delegations will have to decide, in the Italian government they are convinced of the opposite. Rome – for multiple reasons, from the weight of the country to the turnover of European positions – would still be entitled to a vice president of operationswith the power to coordinate other commissioners as well. A weighty role that cannot be underestimated by von der Leyen.