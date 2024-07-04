EU: EPP sources, von der Leyen wants to ‘prop up’ the majority, opening to the Greens

Ursula von der Leyen at the EPP group meeting in Cascais launched an appeal to ‘prop up’ the majority between EPP, S&D and Renew and to ensure that the three parties are united in the vote on July 18. If necessary, it will open up to other forces, as long as they are pro-European, pro-Ukraine and pro-rule of law. LaPresse learned this from EPP sources. In his speech, the chairman of the People’s Party, Manfred Weber, asked the delegations of the various countries not to criticize the Green Deal.one of the elements that would lean towards an agreement with the Greens rather than with Ecr, with whom in that case there would have to be less open dialogue, the source reports. Which would mean doing without the votes of Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy in Europe.

Forza Italia, von der Leyen guarantees on green deal delegations

“Ursula von der Leyen “he reiterated his great respect for the Italian government. He assured us that the delegations on the green deal will be divided and assigned to several commissioners. There are all the conditions to have all the votes of the Italian delegation”. This was stated by Forza Italia delegation leader Fulvio Martusciello after his meeting with the President of the EU Commission in Cascais. “We have received broad reassurances on a moderate approach to the green deal that guarantees competitiveness. We have asked that there no longer be a super commissioner for the green deal”, added Martusciello.