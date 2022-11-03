Brussels, 3 Nov. (AdnKronos) – (Tog / AdnKronos)

“Thanks Giorgia Meloni for the strong signal sent by your visit to the EU institutions as your first trip abroad“This was stated by the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, via social media at the end of the interview with the Italian premier.

“It was a good opportunity for exchanges on key issues ranging from support for Ukraine, energy, up to the Next Generation Eu plan for Italy and migration “.