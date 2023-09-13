EU | Von der Leyen: The EU must prepare for enlargement

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivered her last State of the Union speech in Strasbourg on Wednesday.

Brussels

European chairman of the commission Ursula von der Leyen wants to speed up the EU’s eastward expansion.

“The future of Ukraine, the Western Balkans and Moldova is in this union,” von der Leyen said Wednesday in Strasbourg, where he delivered his annual State of the Union address.

According to him, the EU must start preparing for enlargement.

According to von der Leyen, enlargement is also in the EU’s interest, as it gives the Union more geopolitical weight. However, von der Leyen did not give any target timetable for the expansion.

in the EU there are eight candidate countries: Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Turkey and Ukraine. Turkey von der Leyen did not mention in his speech. Membership negotiations with Turkey are frozen, and relations are difficult.

In order to speed up the accession processes, the Commission offers to monitor the development of the rule of law in the candidate countries in the same way as it monitors it in the member states, von der Leyen said. In order to become an EU member, the candidate countries must meet the membership criteria, which include, among other things, safeguarding democracy and the rule of law.

Von der Leyen underlined that there is no intention to relax the membership criteria.

A major enlargement would significantly change the Union, and could mean changing the Union’s Treaties. Von der Leyen, however, says that reforming the treaties should not be made an obstacle to enlargement.

“A union capable of expansion can be achieved faster. It means that we have to solve practical questions about how the union of more than 30 member states works in practice.”

These questions concern, for example, the EU budget – how it is financed, and what is financed through it – and the functioning of the institutions.

In order to speed up this thought process, in the coming months the commission plans to prepare analyzes and proposals on what kind of changes are needed in each policy block. It plans to present its ideas next spring.

In his speech von der Leyen also announced that the Commission will investigate whether Chinese electric car manufacturers receive state subsidies that distort competition. The investigation paves the way for the commission to impose punitive tariffs on Chinese electric cars.

According to Von der Leyen, the prices of Chinese electric cars arriving on the EU market are kept artificially low by large state subsidies. This distorts competition from the point of view of European manufacturers.

“We do not accept this,” says von der Leyen.

He compared the situation to what happened in the early 2000s, when Chinese, heavily subsidized solar panels drove European competitors out of the market. The industry is now largely in the hands of Chinese manufacturers.

“We have not forgotten how China’s unfair practices affected our solar industry.”

This one the State of the Union speech of the year is the last of von der Leyen’s term. The European elections will be held in June 2024, and a new commission will also be formed based on their result.

Von der Leyen gave his own account of his period. He said that the commission has implemented more than 90 percent of the promises it made at the beginning of the season.