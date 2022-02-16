EU, von der Leyen: “Gas question imminent, immediately an alternative”

On the high risk of a war in Ukrainein addition to the diplomacies engaged with Putin to try to avert the danger of war, a peremptory intervention arrives from the president of the European Union, Ursula von der Leyen throws a real ultimatum to the Russians. “In case of any further aggression of the Russia against Ukraine, the European Commission stands ready to respond e impose severe and immediate costswith a solid and comprehensive sanctions package“.

“We are fully aligned – continues von der Leyen – with our partners in United States, Great Britain and Canada on this. And it will be one unprecedented range of economic sanctions, financial and export control systems that will create a maximum impact on the Russian economy and its financial system. We worked hard to be able to give one unified response with our partners in a time frame of a couple of days“, he added. The crisis between Ukraine and Russia is indicative” of the utmost need for EU independence from Russian gas. For this, diversification towards and more reliable suppliers is important “.

