The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, highlights this Monday, the 1st, in a message on X (formerly Twitter), the beginning of Belgium's rotating presidency of the European Union, and talks about strengthening cooperation between members of the block. “For a stronger European democracy and the freedom of Ukraine,” she said. Von der Leyen also defends an economy that “embraces change and remains competitive”. In the EU, each country holds the rotating presidency of the bloc's Council for six months. In the last semester, Spain occupied the position.



