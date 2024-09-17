EU | Von der Leyen: From Henna Virkkus, one of the vice-presidents of the commission

European Union|The government has aimed for a portfolio related to competitiveness for Finland.

Strasbourg

Finland commissioner candidate Henna Virkkunen (kok) is getting the position of vice-president in the new commission, who is responsible for technological sovereignty, security and democracy. Chairman of the Commission Ursula von der Leyen released the new commission’s portfolio allocation on Tuesday morning.

There are a total of six vice-presidents.

Virkkunen’s portfolio includes new breakthrough technology, and also the safety aspects of the technology. He is also responsible for protecting the rule of law.

Government has been aiming for a portfolio of commissioners related to competitiveness for Finland. Prime minister Petteri Orpon (kok), the portfolio related to digitization, technology and innovations would be like this.

Virkkunen still has to pass the European Parliament’s public consultation. The Parliament will start the hearings of the commissioner candidates in October.

