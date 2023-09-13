“I asked Mario Draghi, one of Europe’s great economic minds, to prepare a report on the future of European competitiveness.” This was announced by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, in her last State of the Union speech of her mandate, in the plenary of the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

In her speech, von der Leyen outlined the main priorities and initiatives for the year ahead, recalling that “thanks to this Parliament, the Member States and my team of commissioners, we have implemented over 90% of the policy guidelines I presented in 2019. Together we have shown that when Europe is courageous, it gets things done. And our work is far from done: so, let’s stand together. Let’s keep our commitments today and prepare for tomorrow.”

During the legislature which will end next June, he underlines, the European Union has become more “green, digital and geopolitical” and the last “300 days” of the mandate will be used to “finish the work”. We need, says von der Leyen, “to earn the trust of Europeans to address their aspirations and anxieties. And in the next 300 days we must finish the work they have entrusted to us. When, in 2019, I presented myself in front of you with my program for a green, digital and geopolitical Europe, I know some had doubts. And this was before the world was turned upside down by a global pandemic and a brutal war on European soil. But look where Europe is today. We have witnessed the birth of a geopolitical Union: supporting Ukraine, resisting Russia’s aggression, responding to an assertive China and investing in partnerships.”

FORWARD WITH GREEN DEAL, WE WILL SUPPORT INDUSTRY IN GREEN TRANSITION

On the Green Deal “we stay the course. We remain ambitious. We stick to our growth strategy. And we will always fight to have a fair and just transition”. “Now – he continues – we have a European Green Deal that represents the fulcrum of our economy and an unparalleled ambition. We have paved the way for the digital transition and have become global pioneers in online rights. We have the historic Next Generation Eu, which combines 800 billion euros of investments and reforms and creates decent jobs, for today and tomorrow. We have laid the foundations for a Health Union, helping to vaccinate an entire continent, and much of the world. We have started to make ourselves more independent in critical sectors, such as energy, semiconductors or raw materials,” he says.

The Green Deal, he continues, “is our response to the call of History. And this summer, the hottest ever in Europe, has forcefully reminded us of this. Greece and Spain have been hit by devastating fires. And we have seen the chaos and carnage caused by extreme weather events, from Slovenia to Bulgaria, across the Union. It is the reality of a planet in boiling. The Green Deal was born out of the need to protect the planet.” With this programme, he concludes, “we have moved from a climate agenda to an economic agenda”.

Now that “we enter a new phase of the Green Deal, one thing will never change: we will continue to support European industry throughout this transition”, assures von der Leyen. “From wind to steel, from batteries to electric vehicles, our ambition is very clear: the future of our clean technology industry must be Made in Europe,” he adds.

‘I BECOME A GRANDMOTHER AS PRESIDENT’

“Politics is always also a personal thing. During this mandate, since 2019, I have been lucky enough, in my family, to have three grandchildren: before I was not a grandmother”, says the president of the European Commission responding to the interventions of the presidents of the groups politicians after the speech. “The experience of welcoming three new children into this world – he continues – also changes the vision for their future. My perspective is very limited, but if I look at these children, in 2030 they will be old enough to go to school, in 2050 perhaps they will want to start a family. And of course I wonder: will they also have a summer, an autumn, a winter and a spring like when we were children? Will they be able to have a family?”. “This is why I am personally, deeply committed to the Green Deal: because I know that it is important for survival, but it is also fundamental for our prosperity. We can do it together, if we stay united”, she concludes.