EU, agreement almost reached on gas price ceiling. It closes on Monday

The EU seems to have achieved an understanding on ceiling on the price of European gas. THE 27 countries members have found a agreement which on the eve of the summit seemed complicated. The negotiations on the threshold – the range come on 160 to 220 euros – are entrusted to the Sherpas between now and Monday’s meeting. “I’m confident that ministers will be able to reach an agreement on all three packages of Energy” which include the gas price cap. This was stated by the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, at the end of the EU summit. Even the Czech premier, Petr Vialcurrent president of the EU Council, confirmed that “on Monday the ministers will reach a agreement“.

“On the topic of energy it is very important the work which took place and in which the president Melons He had a central role. I believe that next week’s meeting of energy ministers will reach the definition filled with a very important chord and positive“. Thus the Minister of European Affairs, Raffaele Fitto, on the sidelines of the European Council, answering a question on the gas price cap. “We are working on aspects of technical nature“, added the minister. “There are some technical details that could be decisive, it is clear that one needs to be found reply be it up to it because the comparison with other realities worldwide risks losing competitiveness to Europe”, concluded Fitto.

