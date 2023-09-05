BRUSSELS. Margrethe Vestager leaves the European Commission. The “iron lady of the EU”, who has distinguished herself for the war on the US giants of the web, renounces the role of head of the Community Antitrust to run at the head of the European Investment Bank. Official candidate for the role of next president of the Luxembourg bank, the Danish decides to give up her role within the college of commissioners. A choice of hers, accepted by the president of the community executive, Ursula von der Leyen, forced to redesign her own team. You win France in this armchair waltz. Vestager’s portfolio is divided between Ylva Johansson, formerly responsible for Internal Affairs, who is entrusted with the skills for the digital agenda, and Thierry Breton, formerly responsible for Industry and the internal market who is now also entrusted with competition.

A real “super commissioner”, therefore, the French one, whose role for the moment is in any case “temporary”, the EU Commission specifies. Vestager is taking unpaid leave for as long as she will need to prepare for her eventual entry into office at the head of the EIB. The new president of the European Investment Bank will take office in January, but the decision on who will be the successor of Wener Hoyer, current number one of the institution of which EU member states are shareholders, is expected for half of September. By that date, the finance ministers of the Twenty-seven will have to make a decision, and in the event of any black smoke Vestager could resume his functions at the Commission. For the moment, however, the person concerned explains, “I will concentrate on my candidacy until there is a nomination”.

The von der Leyen team loses the second of two executive vice presidents, after the departure of Frans Timmermans, who left the substantial and strategic portfolio of the Green Deal and the related EU sustainable agenda to try to win elections in the countries Bassi, at the head of the Labor Party, expected in November. Von der Leyen attempts a political compromise by “unpacking” Vestager’s portfolio and dividing it among the various political families. Competition in Breton, liberal, digital agenda in Johansson, socialist. A decision with which the president of the EU executive could more easily obtain the go-ahead from the EU Council and Parliament, already «informed of these temporary changes», assured by the Commission.

In recent years Vestager has stood out for the hard punch used against the large US internet companies, especially Google. Against the Mountain View company, the head of the Antitrust has imposed total fines of over 8 billion euros: in June 2017 a fine of 2.42 billion euros for abuse of a dominant position through illegal advantages to its comparison shopping service ; in July 2018, a record fine of €4.34 billion was imposed for illegal practices involving Android mobile devices, and in March 2019, a third fine of €1.49 billion for illegal advertising. Without forgetting the 1.2 billion euro sting against Meta, for the transfer of personal data to the United States contrary to EU devices.