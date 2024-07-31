The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell. | Photo: EFE/EPA/LUONG THAI LINH

The European Union (EU) has asked Venezuela’s National Electoral Council (CNE), which is led by Chavistas and is responsible for the elections, to provide immediate access to the minutes of all polling stations, the bloc’s high representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, said on Tuesday (30).

“Until the minutes are released and verified, the announced results cannot be recognized,” the head of European diplomacy warned in a statement.

Borrell said he was following “with great concern” the situation in Venezuela after Sunday’s (28) presidential elections, in which the Chavista electoral body proclaimed dictator Nicolás Maduro as the winner of the elections.

The CNE only presented the result corresponding to 80% of the vote count, and without providing any source or system that would allow verification, says the note released by Borrell.

“In a democracy, results must be complete and independently verifiable to be recognized. The data that the opposition made available to the public offers a radically different result from that announced by the CNE,” he added.

The head of European diplomacy said that “the people of Venezuela have suffered for many years an unprecedented economic, political and social crisis” and recalled that the EU “has always defended that the way out of this crisis is through elections, and this continues to be the solution”.

“In these difficult times, it is important to call for demonstrations and protests to be peaceful. Security forces must ensure full respect for human rights, in particular the rights to demonstrate and assemble,” he concluded.