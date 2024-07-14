EU, Vannacci vice-president of the Patriots? The Rassemblement National reconsiders

More problems for the general VannacciMEP of the League strongly wanted in the lists of the Carroccio by Matteo Salvini. His election as vice president of the parliamentary group of the European Patriots in the EU Parliament is now being called into question. It is the French delegation of the Patriots (30 members) that is asking to go back on the decision taken because the vote would have taken place “by mistake” by the representatives of Rassemblement National.

The group will hold a preparatory meeting on Monday (15 July) ahead of the first meeting of the new Chamber, and that will be an opportunity to take stock. “We will take all decisions at the next group meeting on Monday.“, announces the spokesman for the Patriots group, Alfonso De Mendoza, without denying that some decision must be made. The head of the League delegation, Paul Borchia go straight: “He was elected by acclamation, for me the problem does not arise“. From the statements made to the press by De Mendoza, however, the problem seems to arise, indeed. The spokesman himself tries to downplay it: “There is no division, there is a new group that has just formed”.

There would have been the well-known ‘beginner’s mistakes’, in essence. Certainly not a good calling card for those who want to accredit themselves as an alternative to the traditional forces. What is certain is that the figure of Vannacci animates the internal debate of the group. The French want to go back on their vote. A vote of no confidence in the general and, implicitly, a rejection of Salvini who wanted it.

EU, Vannacci: “Doubts about my nomination? No one has contested it but I say yes to a discussion”

”I don’t think there are any nominations at stake. The vote has already taken place and my name has not been contested in that forum. We will probably talk about the “nonsense” that a certain press has put into circulation.” So said the new MEP Roberto Vannacci in an interview with Courier on the nomination as vice president of the Patriots for Europe. And then commenting on the latest NATO statement on the inevitable entry of Ukraine into the Atlantic Pact he says: ”A provocation that adds fuel to the fire instead of trying to put it out. Probably a rhyming response to what Putin had said during Orbán’s visit, namely that Russia would be ready for negotiations as soon as Ukraine withdrew from the occupied territories. I believe, however, that at this rate very little is being done to try to reach peace.”