Roberto Vannacci, MEP elected on the Lega list and nominated by acclamation as vice-president of the Patriots, did not clarify, at the end of the right-wing group leadership meeting, whether he remains vice-president or not. “I arrived two minutes ago, give me time – he replied in Strasbourg, to those who asked him if he is still vice-president – we have already said that the subject of the discussion was Mrs. von der Leyen”. The head of the delegation of the Rassemblement National Jean-Paul Garraud confirmed that Vannacci’s vice-presidency “is a problem” for the French, who are by far the first delegation of the group. At the end of the Patriots meeting Vannacci left through a secondary exit.