Update from Friday, February 26th, 2021, 6:15 a.m .: The digital coronaVaccination certificate of the EU should come in three months. The heads of state and government involved agreed on this at the EU summit.

However, the question of whether the Holiday season in the Summer 2021 can take place. In particular, countries like Austria, Greece, Spain or Portugal, which are dependent on tourism, are apparently pushing for it, because they do not want to lose another season. That reports the “Tagesschau”. Chancellor Merkel was optimistic that the digital EU vaccination certificate can be used up to summer: “The expectation is that this will be ready by summer”, so Merkel.

Corona vaccination pass: Agreement at EU summit

On Thursday (February 25th, 2021) the tourism officer of Federal government aroused new hopes for the holiday season. * “I hope that most Germans will be vaccinated by the summer and will also be able to travel abroad,” said CDU member Thomas Barreiß. “We can’t keep people at home permanently”he emphasized.

Update from Friday, January 29th, 2021, 11.00 a.m .: Of the EU vaccination certificate should come and could travel and vacation already in the year 2021 influence. Now the EU states have agreed on the information that will be included in the Corona vaccination certificate should be included. The background to the agreement is to make vaccination records as comparable as possible across the EU.

But how are they supposed to EU vaccination certificates look exactly? Of the Corona vaccination certificate According to the agreement, it should be possible both in digital form and on paper. It should contain personal data, the vaccine used and the authority that issued it. But that is not how it remains. Furthermore, it should be on the EU vaccination certificate give another kind of electronic seal, for example a QR code or a registration. That should be the Vaccination status can be accessed by a person as quickly as possible. It could later be used to link further information.

Corona vaccination certificate: This could have the following consequences on travel and vacation

With the Corona vaccination certificate it would then be possible to check the vaccination status at vacation and travel quick and easy to review. Airlines could use it for people without vaccination flight and thus the travel to refuse. The Australian airline Quantas had already announced that it would take this step for certain routes. Also could Quarantine rules for vaccinated people to be further relaxed. This is already the case in Poland and Iceland, among others.

How about that EU vaccination certificate continues and what effects this will have on a possible travel in the future depends on several factors. On the one hand, it is still open whether people with Corona vaccination can actually no longer infect other people. It also remains to be seen how quickly a large majority of the population in EU countries can be vaccinated.

EU vaccination pass: What that means for travel and vacation in 2021

First report from Monday, January 25th, 2021: Frankfurt – In discussion about one Corona vaccination certificate the aspect of travel plays an important role. Because first of all there is such a passport that the vaccination against the Coronavirus Sars-CoV-2 proven, this could have consequences for the vacation many people arise. Vacation countries like Greece, Malta and Spain already have for a unified EU vaccination certificate advertised and indicated that this could make it possible for vaccinated people to travel freely again.

Finally vacation by the sea again. Most people would like that for him Summer 2021. But in Corona times, the otherwise normal travel planning for summer vacation seems to be a long way off. Especially the classic holiday countries in the EU, like Greece and Spain is hit hard. The Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, now pleaded: “The people who are vaccinated must be allowed to travel freely.”

Corona vaccination pass: Could travel soon be dependent on a Covid 19 vaccination? (Symbol image). © PanoramiC / image-images

Corona vaccination pass in the EU: Why is it only possible to fly with proof of vaccination?

The vaccination should in one Corona vaccination certificate documented and controlled. Also Spain stands behind this advance. The Spanish Minister of Tourism, Reyes Maroto, told the newspaper “La Vanguardia”: “This could help restore mobility at European level”. And many airlines are also involved in this discussion. Is freely selectable vacation soon only for people with Vaccination certificate possible?

A negative one Corona test is already with to travel mostly indispensable. This could also apply to Vaccinated be applicable. According to “Tagesschau” it can be assumed that Airlines will take this step. Becomes a negative now Corona test * Considered a prerequisite for a trip, this could soon also apply to vaccination certificates. There are already initial indications of such a development.

Lufthansa boss Carsten Spohr announced in the “Welt am Sonntag” that in future only people with a negative corona test or against will be on intercontinental flights Covid-19 vaccinated People are taken. The Australian Airline Quantas had already announced in November that a Vaccination certificate will soon be mandatory for travelers on certain international flights.

Are you still traveling with a Corona vaccination certificate? First countries relax entry requirements

But not only Air travel should in the future include one Corona vaccination be dependent. The same could also apply to general entry by train or car. There are already first tendencies. Some countries have already decided that Quarantine rules suspend in vaccinated people. According to the website of the Federal Foreign Office, a vaccinated person must be in Poland no longer in quarantine. The same applies to Iceland and the Republic of Moldova. The Seychelles require vaccination in adults and a negative PCR test if quarantine-free entry is to be guaranteed. A vacation without long waiting times due to quarantine is already possible in these countries with vaccinations.

A survey by the portal “Reise vor 9” among 1,300 people from the Travel industry shows a clear trend. Three quarters of the participants stated that they consider it very or largely likely that many countries will in future rely on one Corona vaccination could exist upon entry. In addition, almost 70 percent expect that to travel until the end of the corona pandemic worldwide Vaccinated could be reserved.

EU vaccination certificate: How does the holiday go thanks to the Corona vaccination certificate? Open questions remain

But how should a Corona vaccination certificate look. As media reports unanimously announced, the EU is currently working on a common standard. EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said that it was with the yellow Vaccination certificate the World Health Organization is already giving a worldwide standard. The question now is what this can be used for.

What role does this Vaccination certificate at to travel in Corona times * should play, so the EU has not yet agreed on that. According to von der Leyen, much is still too unclear. So still not sure whether against Covid-19 vaccinated people still transmit the virus. It is also still not clear how long a person is immune after vaccination. From the point of view of the EU Commission chief, a politically explosive question also plays a central role. After all, what can people do who cannot be vaccinated for legitimate reasons or who simply do not have access to one vaccination got.

Digital corona vaccination certificate: This is why airlines are working on digital vaccination records

Regardless of the discussion about the Corona vaccination certificate in the EU Some airlines are already working on introducing a digital offer for proof of vaccination. The World Airline Association (IATA) has developed a so-called “IATA Travel Pass” that provides data Vaccination certificate and corona test contains. This should make air travel easier and quarantines avoided. The Arab airlines Ethihad and Emirates have already introduced this health pass. According to its own statements, Lufthansa is also involved in the project. So far, however, the introduction for certain passenger groups is still being examined.

Instead of just the in Germany A district in Bavaria also has to set up its own digital vaccination certificate Corona vaccination card daring. Vaccination cards were introduced in Altötting containing names, date of birth, place of residence, photos as well as the vaccine and the two vaccination dates of the vaccinated in digital form. The data can be called up using a QR code.

One thing is certain, namely that nothing is certain yet. According to many experts from the Travel industry, then becomes one vaccination represent an important condition for freedom of travel in the future. The efforts of some countries and airlines also suggest this. Exactly how this will then also depend on how the countries’ vaccination efforts bear fruit, and whether Vaccinated actually cannot infect other people. For the Vacation 2021 However, this means that travel fans have to Vacation planning still put on the back burner. (Sophia Lother) * fr.de is part of the nationwide Ippen digital editorial network.

