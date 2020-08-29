The European Union, the United States, Great Britain and Switzerland issued a joint appeal to the Belarusian authorities, urging them to comply with their international obligations regarding fundamental democratic freedoms and human rights, the newspaper reports “News“.

In their statement, the diplomats expressed solidarity with all victims of violence and abuse, as well as condolences to the families of those killed in the protests. In this regard, the countries called on Minsk to investigate all the abuses and crimes that were committed during the demonstrations and bring those responsible to justice.

In addition, the authors of this appeal demanded an end to violence and threats to use military force against the Belarusian people, in particular, the release of all unjustly detained citizens.

According to diplomatic missions, only such actions contribute to a peaceful settlement of the crisis on the basis of an inclusive national dialogue.

We will remind, mass protest actions began throughout Belarus on August 9 against the background of the presidential elections. According to the CEC, the head of the republic, Alexander Lukashenko, won 80.1% of the vote. People are against falsifying results.

Earlier, Russian leader Vladimir Putin said that the Russian Federation recognizes the legitimacy of the presidential elections in Belarus.