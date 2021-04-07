EU Ursula von der Leyen was left without a chair in a special incident in Turkey

Von der Leye was left to stand confused when EU leaders met with the Turkish president.

Turkey The capital, Ankara, on Tuesday saw a special incident with the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğanin meeting with top EU leaders.

The video at the beginning of the story shows how the only woman in the meeting, the President of the European Commission Ursula on der Leyen confused to see that the President of the European Council Charles Michel and Erdoğan sit in two chairs placed towards the cameras, leaving him aside. Von der Leyen ended up sitting on the side sofa in the room.

Chief Rapporteur of the Commission Eric Mamer confirmed on Wednesday that the situation came as a surprise to von der Leyen, according to Reuters.

“The chairman was clearly surprised. He should have been placed on an equal footing with the President of the European Council and the President of Turkey, ”Mamer says.

During the three-hour meeting following the special chair play, President Erdoğan and EU leaders discussed, among other things, women’s rights. In March, Turkey withdrew from the Istanbul Agreement to Combat Violence against Women.

The Turkish government has not commented on the case.

Anonymously a permanent EU official told the Reuters news agency that the Commission’s confirmation of von der Leyen’s irritation could be detrimental to Turkish-EU relations.

“Turkey was not meant to offend. It politely welcomed both EU leaders and followed an international protocol, ”a Reuters source said.

In the past, when the same people met in Brussels, chairs were reserved for three people for the occasion.

Commission spokesman Mamer said von der Leye “is not going to make the case a problem,” Reuters said.