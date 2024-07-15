EU: VON DER LEYEN SEEKS MELONI’S VOTES, TOMORROW MEETING WITH ECR

Very tight-lipped in Fratelli d’Italia on the eve of the meeting between the Ecr group – the European political family that includes the political force led by Giorgia Meloni – and Ursula Von der Leyen, outgoing president of the European Commission, looking for the votes needed to start her second term, after being inducted at the last European Council in June. A nomination on which Meloni abstained to keep her hands free in view of the negotiations that will get into full swing in these very days. The Italian Prime Minister is asking for a vice-presidency and a weighty portfolio for Italy within the next European executive: that of Competition Commissioner, a difficult objective, remains one of the most coveted positions because it would allow Italy to have a privileged role in the management of thorny issues, especially those related to seaside resorts.



Other options remain on the table, such as the delegations to the internal market, budget and economic affairs, the latter currently in the hands of Paolo Gentiloni. The name that is insistently circulating for the commissioner’s seat is always that of the Minister for European Affairs and the PNRR Raffaele Fitto, who was with the Prime Minister today in Bagnoli for the ceremony for the signing of the memorandum of understanding between the government and the extraordinary commissioner for the redevelopment of the former Italsider area. In one of the passages of her speech, the leader of Fratelli d’Italia expressed satisfaction for the yes of the European Commission of von der Leyen to the extension of the Southern decontribution, a measure dear to her government:

“The extension of the Southern decontribution, acclaimed across all political forces, was granted by the EU Commission at the request of the Italian government. It is an extremely important measure, very useful and we are working to make it structural”, Meloni explained, adding that Minister Fitto “is already working with the Commission on this objective and I am confident that he can succeed in this too”.

But to ensure its votes in the European Parliament when it comes to confirming von der Leyen’s second term, Fdi is demanding a more ambitious effort from the current head of the Commission. “We will ask for discontinuity with respect to several issues”, underlined MEP Nicola Procaccini, co-president of the Ecr group, in an interview with Il Tempo. “The green transition, the ideological fury that has caused damage to European competitiveness, is no longer sustainable” and “the fact of having contracted out the European energy destiny to China poses an environmental problem and exploits a sovereignty of the supply chain that is almost entirely in its hands”, denounces the Fdi representative.

According to Fratelli d’Italia, steps forward will also have to be taken on the front of the fight against illegal immigration because up to now, Procaccini always says, there has been “too much laxity”: “The president seemed almost collateral to the immigration NGOs. Then there was a change of heart”. In recent months, the Fdi MEP recognizes, the von der Leyen agenda has become more “reasonable”, but MELONI’s yes to Ursula’s reconfirmation is still far away. “For now it is impossible, but we will see”, Procaccini is cautious. It is not excluded that in the next few hours there could be a meeting between the prime minister and the president of the Commission.