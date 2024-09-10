Ursula asked the government in Ljubljana to change the name of the designated commissioner to a woman and not a man

The President Ursula von der Leyenaccording to qualified parliamentary sources quoted by Ansa, has postponed the presentation of the new Commission scheduled for tomorrow. Von der Leyen will present the team next week, during the Strasbourg Plenary. “The Commission has asked to postpone”, the sources explain.

Problems with the name of Raffaele Fitto behind the postponement of the presentation of the new European Commission? Mystery immediately erupts. Is the left preparing to attack the Meloni government again, isolated in Europe? None of the above.

According to what Affaritaliani.it has learned from sources at the highest levels in Brussels, behind Von der Leyen’s decision to postpone the presentation of the new executive until next week there is the Slovenia and not Fitto. Ursula has in fact asked the government of Ljubljana to change the name of the commissioner indicated by putting a woman and not a man, given the low female presence, but Slovenia has a particular nomination procedure that requires a parliamentary passage.

And so we cannot present the new EU Commission tomorrow but everything is postponed until next week. No Fitto case, so the left can rest assured.

Read also/ Tajani to Affaritaliani.it: “The ECB should cut rates by at least 0.50%”. Interview – Affaritaliani.it