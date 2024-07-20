EU, snipers on the rise: von der Leyen must also deal with friendly fire

To the European Parliament the next president of the European Commission is being voted on, an increasingly uncertain game after the conviction of Ursula von der Leyen “for the lack of transparency on anti-Covid vaccines”. Ursula now he risks having to deal with snipers, hidden even in his own party: the EPP. The “abacus” – according to what La Repubblica has learned – does not offer full guarantees at the moment. Yet the “green aid”, that is, the support of the environmentalists who count 53 deputies, seems sufficient to dispel doubts. In theory, in fact, the “Ursula majority” is made up of 401 MEPs. But at least 45 snipers are expected: twenty from the EPP (starting with the French), 15 from the PSE and 10 Liberals. Von der Leyen does not trust her own party, first and foremost, Popular. The staff of the President of the Commission fears the “revenge” of the EPP group leader Manfred Weber. If we take away 45 dissidents from 402, then, we fall below the quorum of 361.



Garlic MEPs Of FdI this communication arrived yesterday evening: Giorgia Meloni’s line on the vote of confidence in Ursula von der Leyen will arrive only this morning. That is to say – continues La Repubblica – only after the outgoing president of the Commission, seeking reconfirmation, has delivered and presented her programmatic speech in the hemicycle of Strasbourg. Because, this is what the Prime Minister reasons in the conversations of these hours, even in the informal ones with von der Leyen, “if there is too clear an opening to the Greens for us it would be a problem. And in that case coherence would win”. That is, no. And again, this time as La Stampa reports, the Prime Minister said it clearly: “This way you put me in difficulty”. The point is that the negotiation with “VdL”as Ursula has been nicknamed in the Brothers’ chats, seems to have run aground due to “too many openings to the left”. This is the reason why, despite the thread with Melons never stopped, between text messages and quick unofficial calls, still neither Palazzo Chigi nor Brussels have confirmed “the” phone call. That is, the one for clarification. The crux is the vice-presidency which claims Italy and which sees the Minister Fitto in pole positionFdI asks that it be executive.