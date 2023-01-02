EU urges North Korea to stop increasing military tensions with missile launches

The European Union (EU) has called on North Korea to stop increasing military tensions. This is reported RIA News with reference to the statement of the representative of the EU Foreign Service.

It is noted that we are talking about “missile launches and the penetration of drones outside their borders, which took place during the past week.”

Earlier it was reported that North Korea may have in its arsenal from 15 to 60 nuclear warheads. The Yonhap news agency cited foreign experts’ estimates – for example, the American Society of Nuclear Scientists (BAS) in September 2022 stated that North Korea has 20 to 30 already assembled warheads.