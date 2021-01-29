The European Union has urgently approved a mechanism prohibiting the export of vaccine against the new coronavirus from its territory without obtaining special permission from member countries of the community, reports TASS…

“In an effort to ensure timely access to COVID-19 vaccines for all EU citizens and to address the current lack of transparency in vaccine exports outside the EU, the European Commission today put in place a measure requiring such exports to be subject to approval by member states,” the EU said …

“This scheme applies only to exports from companies with which the EU has concluded preliminary procurement agreements,” the EC noted. In addition, supplies of vaccines to needy neighboring countries are being canceled.

The decision is a worrying trend, WHO Assistant Director-General Mariangela Simao said on January 29. RIA News… In her opinion, now is not the time to block the spread of vaccines.

Earlier it was reported that the European Union intends to block the export shipments of the coronavirus vaccine to the UK due to a shortage of the drug in the EU itself. The reason for this step was the “vaccine war” provoked by the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. It was reported that the organization is constantly postponing the delivery of the vaccine to the EU, while continuing to provide the drug to London.

Earlier, AstraZeneca warned the European Commission to cut supplies in the first quarter of 2021 by 60% due to problems with production, which is two months behind schedule.

We add, in Italy they said that Pfizer unilaterally announced a reduction in the supply of the drug to the country. It was also reported that the Italian authorities are preparing lawsuits against the American company for failure to meet the deadlines for deliveries of the vaccine against the coronavirus.