Politician Filippo: EU must stop threatening Carlson over interview with Putin

The European Union (EU) should stop threatening sanctions against American journalist Tucker Carlson over an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin. To that called leader of the Patriots movement Florian Filippo on the social network X.

According to him, they plan to ban Carlson from entering the countries of the association. The politician believes that “all real journalists” need to stand up for their American colleague.

Filippo also stressed that France should leave the EU, and the organization itself should be dissolved.

Earlier, Alexander Ionov, a member of the Russian Presidential Council for the Development of Civil Society and Human Rights (HRC), admitted that Tucker Carlson could be recognized as a foreign agent in the United States after an interview with Putin.

According to Kremlin official Dmitry Peskov, the conversation between the American journalist and the head of Russia took place on Tuesday, February 6. According to the Telegram channel “Pool No. 3”, the interview will be published on February 9 at two o’clock in the morning Moscow time.