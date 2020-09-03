Russia should thoroughly and transparently investigate the situation related to Alexei Navalny, said EU President Josep Borrell. Reported by RIA News…

“The use of chemical weapons under any circumstances is completely unacceptable and is a violation of international law,” Borrell said. He added that “the perpetrators must be held accountable.”

Related materials

Borrell noted that the EU is monitoring the situation and wished Navalny a quick and complete recovery.

Earlier on September 2, the German authorities, citing military toxicologists, said that Navalny had been poisoned with a chemical warfare agent from the Novichok group. In connection with the new information, the German Foreign Ministry plans to call the Russian ambassador. Berlin also called on the Russian government to respond to the new data and said it would inform the EU and NATO partners about it.

The press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said that Berlin did not inform Moscow about its findings about the presence of traces of a toxic substance in Navalny’s body.

Alexei Navalny became ill on August 20 during a flight from Tomsk to Moscow, the plane was urgently landed in Omsk. The first two days he was treated by doctors from a local hospital. On August 22, Navalny was transported to a clinic in Berlin. The patient is still in a coma.