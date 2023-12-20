Agreement found in the EU on reform of the Stability Pact. The agreement between European finance ministers was reached with a “unanimous” opinion, as Spanish minister Nadia Calvino said. Italy also gave its consent, in a “spirit of compromise” the Minister of Economy reported during the Ecofin videoconference Giancarlo Giorgetti. The new pact, he added, is “more realistic” than the previous one. The minister also underlined that “Italy has achieved a lot and, above all, what we subscribe to it is a sustainable agreement for our countryaimed on the one hand at a realistic and gradual reduction of the debt, while on the other it looks at investments, especially of the Pnrr, with a constructive spirit”.

The Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, considers it “important that a common sense compromise has been found among the 27 EU member states for a political agreement on the new Stability and Growth Pact”. “Despite very different starting positions and needs between the States, the new Pact is an improvement for Italy compared to the conditions of the past” reads the note from Palazzo Chigi. The agreement on the Stability Pact provides ''less rigid and more realistic rules than those currently in force, which avoid the risk of an automatic return to the previous parameters, which would have been unsustainable for many member states”.

The agreement reached in the Council on the negotiating position is based on the proposal put forward by the Commission in the spring, but complicates it considerably. The objective of simplifying the economic governance framework is not achieved: it was complicated and will remain complicated, essentially for reasons linked to the internal political needs of each government. For Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni, if the reform adds “complexity” to the Commission's proposal, it however preserves “its heart”, first and foremost “the balance between stability in public finances and reforms and investments”.

Europe, he adds, “needs common rules, not nostalgia for Austerity” and “I think this compromise will help us in this direction”. The one agreed in Ecofin is not the definitive version of the rules, which will now have to be negotiated with the European Parliament, probably before the end of the legislature: these are, technically, three legislative proposals. For the Spanish minister, the reform is “balanced”, given that it provides “four safeguards: on the debt, on the deficit, on countercyclicality and to protect investments”. Two arms of the pact remain: the corrective and the preventive one. The procedure for excessive deficit does not change (the sanctions change, which are lowered so that it is easier to inflict them on the 'reprobates'), but the conditions to which the countries under procedure will have to comply do change.

To prevent the states that will end up in proceedings next spring, including Italy and France almost certainly, from having to cut investments at a time when they need to be made (those for the climate transition must be made “now”, one points out source from Bercy), a form of flexibility is introduced into the text, via a 'recital', whereby the European Commission takes into account the increased interest expenditure by evaluating the recovery path to be agreed with the country (adjustment plans based on a spending trajectory, of 4 years extendable to 7 taking into account reforms and investments), limited to the period 2025-27.

In particular, the Commission will take the Pnrr into account when deciding on the extension of the plan, a point that was close to the hearts of both France and Italy. The parameter that matters is that of net expenditure, compliance with which will be monitored through a specific account: upon exceeding certain deviation thresholds (0.3% of GDP annual deficit, 0.6% cumulative in the plan period), the Commission draws up a report and can launch a deficit procedure. The account is reset to zero at the end of the plan period. Two 'horizontal' safeguards, valid for all, are introduced in the preventive arm, mainly at the behest of Germany, one on the minimum annual debt reduction (1% of GDP for countries above 90%, 0.5% for those between 60% and 90%), the other on the deficit, more complex, which was particularly problematic for Italy.

The safeguard on the deficit, strongly supported by the German Christian Lindner, provides for a deficit objective of 1.5% structural, with a margin of 1.5% of GDP compared to the objective of 3%, for countries with debt above 90% of GDP; the margin is 1% for countries below 90% (so the structural deficit target is 2%). To mitigate its impact, it was decided that the pace of convergence towards this objective will be gradual, with a minimum primary structural adjustment of 0.4% per year, which is reduced to 0.25% per year in the case of an extension of the plan period (these thresholds are slightly higher than those included in the latest Ecofin draft, 0.3% and 0.2% respectively).

For Italy, and for France, compared to the current, unrealistic rules, this is a net gain: compared to the MTO, Paris gains over one point of GDP, Rome even more. And the minimum adjustment, of 0.25% primary structural balance, is much gentler than that provided for by the current rules (minimum of 0.5% of structural balance each year). For a Bercy source, “it cannot be said” that the new rules bring austerity, because, compared to the old ones, the improvement is clear. And for Italy it is “a good agreement”, they underline from Paris.

The agreement was announced on Tuesday evening by the French ministers, Bruno Le Maire, and the German ministers, Christian Lindner, from the French capital, in a joint press conference, but according to Bercy sources, the Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti, and the Spanish presidency, they were constantly informed and kept informed. Moreover, according to the source, it was essential for France and Germany to reach an agreement between 27 members, a concept that “many member states” had conveyed to Paris.

The agreement responds to the political needs of each minister: everyone can claim something, in an overall “balanced” package, as Nadia Calvino defined it. In particular, Christian Lindner, who is fighting for his own political survival (his party, the FDP, is hovering around 5% in the polls, the Bundestag threshold, compared to 11% in 2021), brings home rules ” severe”, as he claimed yesterday, while those of the old stability pact were severe “only on paper”.

That this economic governance framework, in addition to being 'calibrated' on the internal political needs of individual governments, is also what the EU as a whole would really need to make up for the enormous delays accumulated compared to the USA and China in particular after the financial crisis that began in 2008 and the self-inflicted damage caused by austerity policies, it remains to be seen.

As the European Council on Foreign Relations noted, in 2008, the year of the bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers, the EU economy, which has many more inhabitants than the Atlantic giant, was slightly larger than the American one: 16.2 trillion dollars, against 14.7 trillion dollars. By 2022, the US economy had grown to $25 trillion, while the EU and UK combined had only reached $19.8 trillion. The US economy is now almost a third larger and is more than 50% larger than the EU, without the UK.

We will see if the economic governance framework is what is needed for an EU that wants to be “geopolitical”. To counter the rebirth of Russian imperialism under Vladimir Putin, who seems determined to reduce Ukraine, a major food exporter, to a country with almost no access to the sea, relying only on the invisible hand of the market risks not being enough. Not to mention the green and digital transition. Public investments will be needed, and quite a few. And if the rules do not encourage them, as Mario Draghi warned as prime minister, they simply will not be done. With what consequences, we can already see today, with the promise to deliver 1 million artillery ammunition to Ukraine by the end of March 2024, sensationally disregarded by the EU.