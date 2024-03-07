The European Union, the Carter Center and a panel of United Nations experts are among those invited to observe the presidential election of

Venezuela on July 28, in which President Nicolás Maduro must seek re-election.

“We have extended an invitation for them to participate as electoral observers, as long as they comply with the requirements and established constitutional and legal regulations,” said the president of the National Electoral Council (CNE), Elvis Amoroso, in a statement to the press this Thursday.

The EU sent a mission in 2021 in the last gubernatorial and mayoral elections, in which the Carter Center and the UN also sent panels of experts. The date of the presidential election was announced two days ago for five months, a period that according to experts would make it difficult for a European observation mission, which has not yet ruled on the matter.

The CNE, accused of serving the ruling Chavismo, also invited representatives of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), the BRICS, the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), the Inter-American Union of Electoral Organizations (UIORES) and the African Union .

The National Electoral Council invited the delegations. Photo:AFP

“Enemies” and “spies”

The European observation is part of the agreement signed by the government and the opposition last October in Barbados, as part of the dialogue mechanism mediated by Norway. A source close to the negotiations clarified that this mission must be strictly technical, without political actors.

In Chavismo there was resistance to the visit of the bloc, whose mission in 2021 ended abruptly, after Maduro branded the observers as “enemies” and “spies.”

In her report, the head of the mission, the Portuguese MEP Isabel Santos, then identified improvements in the voting system, but also irregularities such as the use of public resources in the campaign, the establishment of control points of the ruling party in centers of voting and the “arbitrary” disqualification of candidates.

