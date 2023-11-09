EU | Ukraine’s EU road opening – This is how joining would change the Union

On Wednesday, the EU Commission recommended the start of membership negotiations with Ukraine. In order to become a member, Ukraine has to change radically, but as a member it would also change the Union. HS is going through the biggest changes.

Ukrainian the dream of EU membership is one step closer when the European Commission on Wednesday recommended starting membership negotiations with Ukraine. EU countries are expected to decide on the matter in December.

Even though it’s only about starting membership negotiations, not acceptance as a member, the decision is still significant. Unlike, for example, Montenegro (700,000 inhabitants), which is far along in negotiations, or Moldova (2.6 million inhabitants), which is waiting for the start of negotiations with Ukraine, Ukraine, with a population of more than 40 million, will not simply slip into the current structures of the Union.

In order to become a member, Ukraine has to change radically, but as a member it would also change the Union.

HS reviews how Ukraine differs from other EU countries and what its membership would mean for the Union.

With the current rules, poor Ukraine would receive tens of billions in subsidies from the current member states

Ukraine is a poor country by European standards. In 2021, the gross national product calculated per capita was 29 percent of the EU average – and this was before the war. The corresponding ratio in Bulgaria, the EU’s poorest member state, is 59 percent.

Ukraine would become a very significant recipient of EU cohesion funds. Cohesion funds paid from the common budget of the Union support less developed member countries. Cohesion policy takes about a third of the Union’s budget.

According to a rough estimate made by the Secretariat of the Council of EU countries, under the current rules, Ukraine would receive more than 60 billion euros in cohesion funds in seven years. Accordingly, many current recipients would be left without their cohesion support. The calculation is not public, but it has been leaked for the Financial Times and To Politico.

The calculation uses the current EU budget rules as a basis, so it describes a scenario where the EU budget rules would not be changed.

Ukraine’s membership would also mean that all current member countries would pay more into the budget and get less from it, the calculation states.

Agricultural subsidies would be renewed

Ukraine, also called the breadbasket of Europe, is one of the world’s largest agricultural producers. More than a tenth of the population works in the agricultural sector, which brings in 40 percent of export earnings.

Ukraine’s entry into the EU’s internal market raises concerns among farmers in other member states. This was already seen this autumn in the grain dispute between Ukraine and Poland, when Ukraine could not export grain through the Black Sea ports due to Russia’s military actions, but had to direct the export through Eastern Europe.

EU agricultural subsidies would also be renewed as a result of Ukraine’s membership. According to the aforementioned calculation, Ukraine would become the EU’s largest recipient of agricultural subsidies, which would receive nearly one hundred billion euros in subsidies in seven years. This is again on the assumption that the current rules will not be changed.

A large country would swing the political power relations even more towards the east

Ukraine, with more than 40 million inhabitants, would be the EU’s fifth largest state in terms of population, and thus a political force within the Union equal to Spain and Poland. It would swing the EU’s power relations to the east again.

It is still difficult to assess how this would be reflected in EU decision-making and internal dynamics. The countries that joined in the great enlargement of 2004 have developed in very different directions: the Baltic countries have become respected EU members, while the development of the rule of law in Hungary and Poland has been a cause of great concern in the EU.

The border between the EU and Russia would increase by 2,300 kilometers

Ukraine’s EU membership is above all a security issue. We do not want to leave any kind of gray zone between the EU and Russia.

However, it is clear that peace must be achieved in Ukraine before it can become a member of the Union. Even so, the new member state would probably have an aggressive and possibly vindictive state as its neighbor. As a result of Ukraine’s membership, the Union would have an additional 2,300 kilometers of anti-Russian border.

The power of an even bigger EU in the world could grow

The European Commission has spoken in favor of Ukraine’s membership, emphasizing that enlargement increases the EU’s geopolitical power. Power and size are once again trump cards in the arenas of international politics. The bigger the EU is, the louder it speaks.