EU | Ukraine’s 20 billion euro arms aid fund in a headwind

The Finnish government supports increasing the EU’s arms aid fund at once by 20 billion euros, but some countries would like the decisions to be made in smaller installments.

15.11. 19:41

Brussels

European the commission’s proposal for a 20 billion euro pot to finance arms aid to Ukraine is facing a headwind among EU countries. Some of the member states oppose such a large and long-term financial commitment to support Ukraine’s military.

The differences became apparent on Wednesday, when the European ministers of the member countries met in Brussels.

“There is some disagreement about this, or quite a lot, and we’ll see how it goes,” the Europe minister who represented Finland at the meeting Anders Adlercreutz (r) says.

The weapons aid fund or the so-called peace fund is supposed to be decided at the December EU summit in the same context, in connection with the additional financing of the EU’s multi-year budget. This is becoming a difficult discussion, where at the same time Ukraine’s 50 billion euro multi-year support package, 50 billion euro additional funding needs for the EU budget and the 20 billion euro peace fund are on the table.

Peace Fund already exists and is in operation, but the European Commission has proposed increasing it and securing funding for a longer period so that the member countries would commit to putting five billion euros into the fund per year for the next four years. The Peace Fund does not finance Ukraine directly, but from the fund compensation is paid to EU countries for equipment and supplies sent to Ukraine.

According to the Reuters news agency, Germany, among others, has had reservations about the show.

“Some countries wish that only five billion would be decided on,” says Adlercreutz.

The Finnish government, on the other hand, would like EU countries to make a long-term commitment to armed support for Ukraine.

“We hope that this would specifically be a 20 billion euro entity that would cover the next four years. We see that it would be particularly important to decide on the whole thing now, so that it would be handled with one decision, and not four, taking into account Ukraine’s need to have a view and also so that it does not become an annual pawn.”